Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The 80s Stick Around Through Monday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a fantastic note with highs back in the lower 80s and a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s early in the day, so make sure you have the jackets with you early on - you won’t need them by the afternoon, however! The weekend looks equally as wonderful - mostly sunny skies and temperatures that could be even warmer - in the low to mid 80s. Monday will be a day with increasing clouds and we’ll mention isolated showers to go along with another warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and into Wednesday will feature better rain chances and a significant change in temperatures with highs dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall, the forecast looks very unsettled, and it’s too difficult right now to time out the different impulses that will bring us rain. We will dry out a bit by Thursday and Friday, but it is possible we will see a significant shot of much cooler air by the weekend beyond that. We will watch things carefully and fine-tune those rain chances and temperatures changes as we get a bit closer to next week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Courtesy: National Weather Service in Peachtree City
Remembering the Americus tornado fifteen years ago
Cindy Sanford sifts through the debris while retrieving personal items after a tornado...
3 YEARS LATER: Lee Co. first responders reflect on deadly tornado that struck Beauregard community
A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day
Beautiful Sunshine Through the Weekend
THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado
Alabama Emergency Management Resources