The 80s Stick Around Through Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a fantastic note with highs back in the lower 80s and a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s early in the day, so make sure you have the jackets with you early on - you won’t need them by the afternoon, however! The weekend looks equally as wonderful - mostly sunny skies and temperatures that could be even warmer - in the low to mid 80s. Monday will be a day with increasing clouds and we’ll mention isolated showers to go along with another warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and into Wednesday will feature better rain chances and a significant change in temperatures with highs dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall, the forecast looks very unsettled, and it’s too difficult right now to time out the different impulses that will bring us rain. We will dry out a bit by Thursday and Friday, but it is possible we will see a significant shot of much cooler air by the weekend beyond that. We will watch things carefully and fine-tune those rain chances and temperatures changes as we get a bit closer to next week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.