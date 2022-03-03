COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Below is a list of Alabama Emergency Management Resources in our area.

Barbour County – EMA Director, David Logan

Shelter Locations: No official public shelters, BUT sometimes a couple of community centers will be open along with some churches in more rural parts of the county. When these locations open, EMA will inform you via local media outlets. Typical locations include: Old Bakerhill School (community center) Eufaula Community Center Calvary Assembly of God

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio Mobile Weather Apps set up to alert you of severe weather at your location (the WTVM Weather App will do this) Barbour County has a system in place called smart911 Alerts your via text message, phone call, and email with severe weather warnings o SIGN UP HERE: Sign Up - Smart911



David Logan, EMA Director of Barbour County says, “Stay weather aware and take severe weather serious. They need to find a local meteorologist they like and trust and follow what they say.” David also adds that you should never rely on an outdoor warning siren to wake you up during a severe weather warning.

Chambers County – EMA Director, Jessica Yeager

Shelter Locations: One in Waverly One in Abanda

Shelter Operating Hours : Whenever a watch is issued OR when there is an immediate threat to life · Call the EMA office at (334) 576-0914 or the non-emergency 911 center line at (334) 864-4333 to inquire about locations and openings.

Warning Systems in Place: EMA asks that homes and businesses implement use of a NOAA Weather Radio. NOTE: the Emergency Management Agency will program these radios for you at no cost and educate you on alert types. EMA also strongly recommend downloading a free weather app (like the WTVM Weather App!) to your mobile devices as an additional way of receiving severe weather watches and warnings. Outdoor warning sirens for those OUTDOORS ONLY. It is NOT recommended to rely on these as your main way of receiving warnings.



Kathy Hornsby, EMA Deputy Director adds, “We ask that everyone take part in being a weather hero. There are a lot of people unaware of approaching weather, reach out to your neighbor, the elderly, and family and make sure they know so they can take appropriate measures to stay informed, be aware, and protect themselves and their families. Also, know where you are on a map so you know when an approaching storm poses a threat to your safety. People are geographically challenged, and that’s ok, if you see someone on social media asking, don’t attack them, be kind and help them understand their location in relation to the storm or alert. Look for more ways to stay safe from, and prepare for, different types of events through weather.gov and FEMA.gov.”

Lee County – EMA Director, Rita Smith

Shelter Locations Providence Baptist Church Greater Peace Baptist Church Southern Union Community College (basement of the Business & Technology Center) Auburn University, Greene Hall Auburn United Methodist Church Smiths Station Ruritan Club Ralph Brown Draughon Library

Shelter Operating Hours: Shelters open when a tornado watch is issued for Lee County

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio Lee County EMA App for your mobile device Local News Outlets (you can stay connected with WTVM on air, online, on social media, and through the free WTVM Weather App for your smart devices) Alabama Safe-T Net Social Media Outdoor warning sirens for those OUTDOORS ONLY



Russell County – EMA Director, David Martin

Shelter Locations: Fort Mitchell Senior Activity Center 540 Al Hwy 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 Seale Sports Complex 4738 Old Seale Hwy, Seale AL 36875 Hurtsboro Sheriffs Precinct 511 Main Street, Hurtsboro AL 36860

Shelter Operating Hours: Shelters are opened and monitored when a tornado watch is issued.

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio Rapid Cast – available for sign up at http://www.rcema.us/rapid_cast.html Weather Apps for your mobile device (the WTVM Weather App is free for download to your smart device) Outdoor warning sirens are only recommended for those OUTDOORS. It is imperative that you do not rely on these for when you are indoors.

Other Information from your local EMA, David Logan: Know where your county is located on a map. Know what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency. Have an Emergency Supply Kit in the event you lose power or cannot get out for a few days: ( https://www.ready.gov/kit Basic Emergency Supply Kit: Water and non-perishable food for several days Extra cell phone battery or charger Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries Flashlight and extra batteries First aid kit Whistle to signal for help Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Can opener (if kit contains canned food) Local maps Prescription medications and glasses Infant formula and diapers Pet food, water and supplies for your pet Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a portable waterproof container Cash and change Emergency reference material such as a first aid book Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding



