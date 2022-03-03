Business Break
Auburn University and Fort Benning partner in $18 million deal

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University and Fort Benning are working together as a part of a 10 year partnership designed to benefit them both.

This partnership will provide a considerable expansion of research opportunities for the university.

For the base the partnership represents the opportunity to streamline operations, maximize efficacy and partner with major land-grant institution.

Major General Patrick J. Donahoe says, “This agreement with Auburn is going to dramatically increase our ability to manage our environmental resources. It will also do it cheaper than as the government, so we can take those resources and reinvest them where they need to be on the insolation.”

The university’s Risk Management and Safety will support Fort Benning’s environmental compliance program’s needs for the next decade as a part of the $18 million deal that will begin in April.

