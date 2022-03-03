Business Break
Balloon release held in honor of late Rigdon Road Elementary School principal

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A balloon release ceremony was held on Thursday in honor of a Columbus elementary school principal.

Charleen Robinson served as principal at Rigdon Road Elementary School for 14 years before she passed away about a week ago.

Students dressed in school colors gathered behind the school to honor their beloved principal and to release balloons in her honor.

Robinson served more than 26 years in the school district, beginning her professional career as a teacher at Eastway Elementary, now known as Lonnie Jackson Academy.

