BREAKDOWN: 12 shootings in the past 5 days in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another crime filled day in Columbus Tuesday with three people shot in a matter of hours.

These shootings all took place in the middle of the day, spanning from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Columbus police chief, Freddie Blackmon, was not available to meet to speak on this matter Wednesday. However when last speaking with him two weeks ago following the string of shootings in the Farr/Old Cusseta Road area, the chief said his plan of action was then to combat gun violence.

“We’re going to do what’s necessary with our increase control ensuring our hotspot locations are patrolled in a heavy manner.” explained Blackmon.

Fast forward to the past five days, there has been nine confirmed shootings throughout Columbus, leaving 10 people injured and two people dead.

It started Friday morning when police responded to Saunders Drive where 21-year-old, Donquaris Fletcher, was pronounced dead.

Later that night, a woman was shot on Floyd Court. At last check, she was in stable condition.

Then Saturday night, a shooting involving three victims left 55-year-old, Joe Williams, dead on Diane Avenue. The other two victims are in stable condition.

While on the scene of Diane Avenue, CPD received reports that 2 people were shot near Wise Street. Their conditions are unknown as of now.

We move along to Sunday, where two separate shootings broke out. The first on Dozier Street, leaving one person in serious condition and the other on 22nd Street. That victims are expected to be okay.

Blackmon was asked how he feels about all the shootings that has happened from Friday to Sunday and his response was “I know that we are better than this. Columbus is better than this,” Blackmon said. “Our citizens know that we are better than this, and this is not something that we have to stand around and continue to take place. As a police department, we can’t do it ourselves. We have to work as a community, with the community.”

Now to Tuesday, a total of three people were shot.

The first shooting took place on Trask Drive at about 1 p.m., where one man was struck. CPD said they are unaware of his condition, but he is not dead.

Then just 3 hours later on Brown Avenue, two people were shot. Both victims left with non-life threatening injuries.

Finally, less than 2 hours later, a house was shot up on Rice Street at about 6 p.m. No injuries were reported there.

“We develop programs that are designed to help develop families and children and teach mind sets and values as it relates to valuing human life,” Blackmon said.

At last check, one arrest has been made in these 12 shootings. A man is behind bars in connection to the Dozier Street shooting.

