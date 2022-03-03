Business Break
Columbus Public Library celebrates Read Across America Day

Celebrate Read Across America
Celebrate Read Across America
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Read Across America Day is a time to celebrate the joy of learning and give thanks to the parents, caregivers, educators, librarians, and community members who invest in our nation’s children.

The Columbus Public Library hosted an event for not just the day but the entire month - kicking off National Reading Month.

Kids in the community got the chance to visit activity tables and choose books to read - and even got to attend a puppet show.

This day devoted to celebrating reading was started in 1997 by the National Education Association. The day is also in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday!

“I think it’s really necessary - it’s a free thing that community can come use,” said Laine Presley, Children Services Coordinator with the Columbus Library. “It’s a good way for people just to come together from all walks of life and of course reading is how people learn and you can do that from birth all the way until whenever.”

The next event is the Summer Reading Program that starts in May.

