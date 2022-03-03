COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Below is a list of Georgia Emergency Management Resources for our area.

Harris County – EMA Director, Monty Davis

Shelters: There are no public shelters in Harris County.

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio Download a weather app (like the Free WTVM Weather APP) to receive watches and warnings sent to your mobile device Sign up for warnings through CODE RED – you will receive a phone call and text message when a warning is issued for your location.



Monty Davis, Harris Co. EMA Director, says, “Have your ready pack with a list of medicines, flashlights, food, water, change of clothes. Be prepared because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Muscogee County – EMA Director, Chance Corbett

Shelter Locations: Columbus does not have community pre-event severe weather shelters.

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio Weather App for you mobile device (like the Free WTVM Weather App) Columbus does have warning sirens, but these are only intended for people OUTDOORS. You should never rely on outdoor warning sirens to alert you while indoors.



“Columbus has been recognized by the National Weather Service as a Storm Ready Community,” said Corbett. “This designation means that Columbus Emergency Management has a severe weather plan along with multiple ways to monitor for and warn the community of impending severe weather. We partner with our local meteorologists and the National Weather Service. We also offer a Free Storm Spotter training taught by the National Weather Service. For more information, they can email emergencymanagement@columbusga.org”

Randolph County – EMA Director, Kennet Burns

Shelter Information: There are currently no shelters in Randolph County. There are plans in the works in attempt to bring shelters to the county, so stay tuned for progress updates on that.

Recommended Warning Systems: Randolph County has a siren system that also has the capability to send out text messages to residents of the county NOAA Weather Radio Weather apps for your mobile devices (like the Free WTVM Weather App)



Schley County – EMA Director, Douglas Jameison

Shelter Information: Schley County and the City of Ellaville have no formal shelters. Informally, several churches provide a safe location for residents to utilize. Local pastors often will alert EMA that they will open their churches, and they will let the citizens know at that point.

Recommended Warning Systems: NOAA Weather Radio CodeRED notification system See below for details to sign up for this alerting center There are two warning sirens in the county – one at the fire station in town and the other is at Schley County Middle/High School



“I would like everyone to be able to receive our alerts through “CodeRED”. If they just want text alerts, they can text “AlertSchley” to 99411.

