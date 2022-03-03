Business Break
Global Teen Challenge is accepting donations for Ukraine

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, Global Teen Challenge, headquartered in Columbus is stepping up its efforts to supply food, water, money and other resources to Ukraine through its connections in Romania.

The organization’s mission is to help teens and adults find freedom from life-controlling problems such as alcohol and drug addiction internationally.

The organization says the crisis in Ukraine has many people going without the bare essentials.

Global Teen Challenge also says this round of fundraising is the perfect opportunity for people looking for a way to help to do so safely.

“We’ve got women and children centers that are still open. Where women did not want to leave for their spouses and we just really need to begin to get – we can get the money to them, we just need to get the funds and resources and support here to Global Teen Challenge.” said Steve Trader, president and CEO of Global Teen Challenge

Trader adds that the group has about 10 centers in the Ukraine.

If you’d like to help and make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

