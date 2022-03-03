Junior League of Columbus to hand out free prom dresses to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Junior League of Columbus is hosting Project Prom - which is an annual event that gives away free prom dresses to local juniors and seniors in high school.

The event is set to take place March 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 1512 3rd Avenue in Columbus.

Junior League of Columbus offers new and gently used prom dresses and accessories at no cost to the students.

“In the past 10 years that we’ve hosted Project Prom, we given away about 800 dresses - we anticipate having maybe 100 to125 girls coming this weekend to get dresses,” said Ashley Ginn.

In addition to receiving the dress of their dreams, participants and their guests will also attend a workshop called “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” provided by Right from the Start. “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” teaches healthy relationship skills for young adults, equipping them to avoid emotional, social and physical pitfalls that can happen in an unhealthy relationship. Those who come to the event will be required to go through the training before they select a dress.

Students are not required to show financial need, but are asked to bring a valid school ID.

The event is first-come, first-serve.

