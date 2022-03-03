Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Junior League of Columbus to hand out free prom dresses to the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Junior League of Columbus is hosting Project Prom - which is an annual event that gives away free prom dresses to local juniors and seniors in high school.

The event is set to take place March 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 1512 3rd Avenue in Columbus.

Junior League of Columbus offers new and gently used prom dresses and accessories at no cost to the students.

“In the past 10 years that we’ve hosted Project Prom, we given away about 800 dresses - we anticipate having maybe 100 to125 girls coming this weekend to get dresses,” said Ashley Ginn.

In addition to receiving the dress of their dreams, participants and their guests will also attend a workshop called “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” provided by Right from the Start. “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” teaches healthy relationship skills for young adults, equipping them to avoid emotional, social and physical pitfalls that can happen in an unhealthy relationship. Those who come to the event will be required to go through the training before they select a dress.

Students are not required to show financial need, but are asked to bring a valid school ID.

The event is first-come, first-serve.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
December murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound to Superior Court
UPDATE: Body found at house fire on 16th Street in Columbus
Damage to Enterprise High School in Alabama
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus