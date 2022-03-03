Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Dept.’s Tag Reader Unit arrested a juvenile on multiple charges, Tuesday.

An officer patrolling South Lumpkin Road observed a vehicle left running and unoccupied in a parking lot.

Through further investigating, the officer observed the suspect in the act of stealing the vehicle while the owner pursued him on foot.

The suspect was not able to operate the vehicle, abandoned it after a short distance then fled on foot. The officer, however, was able to catch and arrest him.

The investigation revealed a associate of the juvenile dropped him off and discharged a firearm at the victim during the theft.

The juvenile was charged with the following:

Aggravated assualt

Theft by taking (motor vehicle)

Obstruction

The vehicle has been returned to its owner.

