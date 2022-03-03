LaGrange business helps foster children across Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of children across Georgia are in foster care. One store in LaGrange is stepping up to ensure those kids have help.

For the next year, The Lazy Lizard furniture store is donating 10-percent of its sales to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Troup County.

CASA is a non-profit organization that appoints trained community members to visit abused children placed in foster care.

One representative tells us these advocates are often the only consistent adult in those children’s lives. CASA also says these donations are helpful, considering its budget is about to be cut by 36 percent.

“This money would go directly in our program to keep, you know, the program moving and to keep us active,” said Matt Moncus, Executive Director of CASA of Troup County.

“My wife and co-owner, Brittany is a 14-year tenure teacher here in Troup County,” said Allen Santos of Lazy Lizard Furniture. “And so she sees a lot of the nuances from the children who are involved in foster care that use, you know, programs like CASA.”

To donate online or at The Lazy Lizard furniture store, use promo code CASA 22.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.