Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google halts all advertising in Russia
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy