Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery

Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery(Source: Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - A Manchester woman is wanted for insurance fraud and forgery.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Lequita Leann Peters for one count of insurance fraud and one count of first degree forgery.

Peters is wanted in connection with a Meriwether County case.

“Ms. Peters was involved in a motor vehicle accident on April 8th, 2021,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect subsequently attempted to secure extra time off work by submitting a forged doctor’s note to Nationwide Insurance Company. Ms. Peters was attempting to claim an additional $3,028.80 of insurance money.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
December murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound to Superior Court
UPDATE: Body found at house fire on 16th Street in Columbus
Damage to Enterprise High School in Alabama
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus