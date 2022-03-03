Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - A Manchester woman is wanted for insurance fraud and forgery.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Lequita Leann Peters for one count of insurance fraud and one count of first degree forgery.

Peters is wanted in connection with a Meriwether County case.

“Ms. Peters was involved in a motor vehicle accident on April 8th, 2021,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect subsequently attempted to secure extra time off work by submitting a forged doctor’s note to Nationwide Insurance Company. Ms. Peters was attempting to claim an additional $3,028.80 of insurance money.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

