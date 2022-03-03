Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A adoption program here in Alabama hosts children from Ukraine, with the hope of finding them forever parents.

Manifold Mercies is an orphan care and adoption advocacy ministry based in Auburn. They work directly with Ukraine tp host orphans or children of parents who can’t financially support their children.

While the children are there, they take part in various activities and are introduced to families to potentially get adopted.

Unfortunately, with the recent war underway in Ukraine, the program has paused. Nevertheless they are still trying to help those families with donations to provide support during these hard times.

The ministry brings them there where families in the area can host them at their houses and take the children out to show them around the area.

Manifold Mercies founder and director, Michele Isbell, says out of 50 kids they’ve brought over the past few years, 30 of them found their forever home in the United States.

“We’ve had kids that we’ve hosted here and as they begin to grow up, they’ve become our person on the ground to take supplies back to the orphanage for us. We’re just staying in constant contact with them. As were talking they can hear bombs, and explosions going on around them. Some of them are hunkered down in a basement. " says Isbell

Cynthia Hawkins has been hosting orphans at her house for a year and has adopted two siblings through Manifold Mercies. She says their first trip to visit her two kids in Ukraine was postponed in 2014 due to the war over Crimea.

“Like I said I was looking back at my journals in 2014 and having writing code because of worry that someone might get it while we were traveling. And there was a lot of pressure on the control that Putin had over them at that time.” explains Hawkins.

Natalie Isbell who was adopted from Ukraine by the founder of the organization says she’s been here for 11 years and its been amazing but the hard part is knowing her family back in Ukraine is struggling.

Manifold Mercies has a link on their website where you can donate money and 100% of the proceeds go towards water, food, and anything else the children may need.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.