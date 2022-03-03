Business Break
MILITARY MATTERS: Community supports Fort Stewart soldiers as they prepare for deployment

By Jason Dennis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the last few days, nearly four thousand families said goodbye to loved ones in uniform.

Third Infantry Division soldiers recently loaded up on planes at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, in part, as a deterrent for Russian attacks, like of their neighbor Ukraine.

“Dogface soldiers are the Ranger Brigade combat team, currently deploying in support of U.S. Army Europe, to Germany. Our purpose is to ensure our NATO allies & deter further aggression.” said a Fort Stewart colonel.

He adds, “Extremely proud of our soldiers and families for all the things they’ve done to get us here, especially very thankful for the help from the Fort Stewart units as well as the entire community to help prepare us for deployment.”

Nearby coastal Georgia businesses, like a surplus store run by Charlie Smith, cater to these active-duty soldiers needing extra military accessories.

Smith, an Army veteran himself, says he knows there’s a range of emotions for deployments like this, but he also knows these troops are well prepared for the task ahead.

“It’s actually what the soldiers are training for constantly.”

Another business helping those deploying is Express Sewing and Dry Cleaning, which does alterations for soldier uniforms. It’s emotional for the owner there, too.

“If it’s just a normal deployment, it’s fine. But when it’s something that, there’s something going on, it’s sad. It’s hard to get close to the families and everything, and then watch someone have to go with the fear.”

The Army says the thousands of soldiers leaving the Peach State for Europe are also prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region.

