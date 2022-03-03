Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple warrants.

On Thursday, March 3, the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested Raheem Love on the following outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department:

  • Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Firearms, ammunition, suspected marijuana, and drug-related objects were also seized.

Further investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is pending regarding Love’s arrest. Love has been validated as a gang member by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force.

Love is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

