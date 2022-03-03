Business Break
One man injured after stabbing on Victory Drive in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a man was stabbed in the 3400 block of Victory Drive - at the Liberty Gas Station - around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, March 2.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and he was transported by EMS.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

