Turning up the heat through the weekend as sunshine remains plentiful

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of sunshine is back again today with a few passing clouds around midday, especially in our southern areas. High temperatures generally between 78 and 81. Another very cool overnight period with lows in the mid to upper 40s. As high pressure continues to dominate the region, temperatures warm up even more Friday and through the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. We peak in the low 80s Friday with low to mid 80s common over the weekend, perhaps into Monday. Record highs are within reach. We may at least tie, if not break, a record high or two. Humidity goes up especially by the second half of the weekend. It will be fairly humid Monday ahead of a slow moving system that will more or less stall out between the deep south, Gulf coast and Florida next week giving us unsettled weather at times. There is a chance of showers and storms starting Monday afternoon and continuing just about every day next week. As of now two main waves of rain are expected: Monday PM - Tuesday AM. Then again, Wednesday night through next Friday. This second wave may be our wettest part of next week. We’ll watch any potential threat of strong to severe storms as we’re now in that time of year.

