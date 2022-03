COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman riding a motorcycle is dead after an traffic accident between her and a SUV on the corner of Veterans Pkwy and Adams Farm Road in Columbus.

Muscogee Co. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed Mary Adair has been pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. at Piedmont Emergency Room.

