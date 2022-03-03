Warmth Continues; Rain Chances Return Next Week

Business Break
Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ‘spring heat’ will continue to be the story through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Look for lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with low to mid 80s for the weekend. It won’t be out of the question for some of the normally warmer spots to see upper 80s during the next couple of days. Morning temperatures will still be pretty chilly in the short-term, however - we will go with 30s and 40s early Thursday and Friday mornings, so it might be a situation where you need the jacket or heat early on, but you definitely won’t need it by the afternoon. The forecast will be dry through Sunday. Next week, we will have some changes with rain coverage increasing - right now, Tuesday and Thursday looks like the two days with the best chance of showers or storms at the moment, but we will be fine-tuning the forecast as we get closer. Temperatures by Tuesday of next week and beyond will take a step back into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

