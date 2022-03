COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 8U Cottonmouths are having quite the season. Just last week, the youth hockey team won the Presidents’ Day Challenge in Atlanta.

The youth Cottonmouths will travel to Nashville this weekend for another tournament. Congratulations, snakes! Best of luck this weekend and beyond.

Please see the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.