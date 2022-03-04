Business Break
Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to LaGrange

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy coming to Birmingham
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy coming to Birmingham(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist, which includes a visit to LaGrange’s Sweetland Amphitheatre on August 6 from 3-6 p.m.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Additional tour stops will be announced later. Click HERE for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.

The City of LaGrange made this announcement with a video, click HERE to watch it.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

