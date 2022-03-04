Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist, which includes a visit to LaGrange’s Sweetland Amphitheatre on August 6 from 3-6 p.m.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Additional tour stops will be announced later. Click HERE for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.

The City of LaGrange made this announcement with a video, click HERE to watch it.

