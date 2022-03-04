Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Mall in search of its next great pop-up shop

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn Mall is in search of its next great pop-up shop.

The mall is partnering with American Dream Project for their annual pop-up shop contest.

The applications are now open for businesses of all types.

How it works is anyone with a small business and a desire to have a brick and mortar location can apply. The winner will get their own store at the Auburn Mall.

The winner will not only get their own retail space, but up to $1,000 to design their shop, a team of marketing and graphic design professionals, branded signage and coming soon graphics and promotions announcing their opening.

A couple of Auburn residents weighed in on the type of pop up shop they would like to see at the mall.

One resident said, ”I would love to see some fun jewelry pop-up shop just because we don’t have a lot of that around here. Sweatshirts, sweatpants everybody loves that kind of thing. Sets. Yeah.”

While another said, ”I would love a thrift store, I love thrifting I love getting all my clothes from there so yeah. Thrift store 100 percent.”

The pop-up shop will be opened around the holidays from October 1 to December 31.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Police presence on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Phenix City to crown Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive
Over 22 thousand diapers donated in WTVM, Junior League of Columbus drive
12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus
St. Francis holds rally for Colon Cancer Awareness
St. Francis holds rally for Colon Cancer Awareness