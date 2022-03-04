Beautiful Sunshine Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine stays the forecast as we head throughout the day with just a few stray clouds possible this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s are the story for the weekend as we keep on track with this really settled weather pattern. Monday is when we will begin to transition to a new pattern with clouds and a couple of stray showers returning to the forecast. Showers and storms return to the forecast Tuesday and stick around through Thursday as we cool things off quickly back to the mid-60s by midweek. All of the rain around at that point will help to wash away some of the pollen that we have started to see slowly make a comeback to the valley. By Friday, things look to dry out while we keep highs in the upper-60s and lower 70s for the start of the weekend.

