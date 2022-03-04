Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beautiful Sunshine Through the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day
A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day(Leticia Dent)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine stays the forecast as we head throughout the day with just a few stray clouds possible this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s are the story for the weekend as we keep on track with this really settled weather pattern. Monday is when we will begin to transition to a new pattern with clouds and a couple of stray showers returning to the forecast. Showers and storms return to the forecast Tuesday and stick around through Thursday as we cool things off quickly back to the mid-60s by midweek. All of the rain around at that point will help to wash away some of the pollen that we have started to see slowly make a comeback to the valley. By Friday, things look to dry out while we keep highs in the upper-60s and lower 70s for the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Courtesy: National Weather Service in Peachtree City
Remembering the Americus tornado fifteen years ago
Cindy Sanford sifts through the debris while retrieving personal items after a tornado...
3 YEARS LATER: Lee Co. first responders reflect on deadly tornado that struck Beauregard community
Derek Kinkade
The 80s Stick Around Through Monday
THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado
Alabama Emergency Management Resources