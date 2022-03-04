Business Break
Columbus Sports Council and the NAIA partner up for national championship

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to partner with the Columbus Sports Council, once again, for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships being held in the Fountain City.

The event has been hosted by the sports council since 2016.

In each of the past years, the event has drawn an average of nearly 1,000 spectators at the Columbus Aquatic Center. It is estimated the event brings in more than 600 thousand people to the community each year.

The aquatic center opened back in 2013.

It is 57-thousand square feet with a 50-meter Olympic size swimming pool. There is also a mezzanine level that has raised seating for 900 fans.

”We are hosting the NAIA’s National Swimming and Diving Championships here at the Columbus Aquatic Center. We last hosted this event in 2019. We had it for 4 years prior to this year so we’re super excited to have them back in our beautiful city and this incredible aquatic center. This is a huge economic impact for our city this week. They are here for the entire week which is great. So traditionally over $500,000 in economic impact with hotel stays the restaurants and things that their here in the city,” says executive director, Merri Sherman.

The venue serves as the home of the Columbus Hurricanes.

