COVID cases continue decline to zero in Muscogee Co. schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID cases in Muscogee Co. schools continue their decline to zero, according to the recently released data.

The new report from Muscogee Co. School District shows only three students and teachers tested positive for the virus during the week of March 4.

Students Teachers 2 in-person positive cases 1 in-person positive case 2 isolated or direct contact 1 isolated or direct contact

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 5,100 school-based employees.

