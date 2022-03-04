Business Break
COVID cases continue decline to zero in Muscogee Co. schools

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID cases in Muscogee Co. schools continue their decline to zero, according to the recently released data.

The new report from Muscogee Co. School District shows only three students and teachers tested positive for the virus during the week of March 4.

StudentsTeachers
2 in-person positive cases1 in-person positive case
2 isolated or direct contact1 isolated or direct contact

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 5,100 school-based employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

