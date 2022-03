COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Columbus.

The crews are currently battling the blaze at 16th Street and 14th Avenue.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a body was located. The name has not been released on that body.

