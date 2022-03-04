December murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting and killing Kyron Sharp in Columbus last December pled not guilty in court today.

Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause during the Recorder’s Court hearing and bound the case over to Superior Court where bond could be set.

At the time of Raheem Love’s arrest, authorities say he had several outstanding warrants from the Columbus Police Department including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

During the arrest by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive task force, authorities say firearms, ammunition, and drugs were seized.

Authorities say Love is a known gang member.

