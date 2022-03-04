Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges after a traffic stop.

On March 2, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. As the officers were walking to the car to address the driver, the passenger decided to exit the vehicle and take off running on foot.

Deputies gave chase and were able to apprehend the subject within seconds. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the passenger, who ran on foot, gave a false name. He was identified as Cordarius Roper.

Roper has an extensive criminal history to include several violent felonies and felony drug charges. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were recovered:

39 grams of marijuana separated into several clear plastic bags

13 Xanax pills

2 firearms

Digital scale and a box of unused clear plastic bags

Roper was charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Xanax

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Reckless conduct

The driver was identified as Takeshia Austin-Mcclam and was charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Xanax

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Reckless conduct

