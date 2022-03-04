Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges after a traffic stop.

On March 2, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. As the officers were walking to the car to address the driver, the passenger decided to exit the vehicle and take off running on foot.

Deputies gave chase and were able to apprehend the subject within seconds. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the passenger, who ran on foot, gave a false name. He was identified as Cordarius Roper.

Roper has an extensive criminal history to include several violent felonies and felony drug charges. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were recovered:

  • 39 grams of marijuana separated into several clear plastic bags
  • 13 Xanax pills
  • 2 firearms
  • Digital scale and a box of unused clear plastic bags

Roper was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Xanax
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer
  • Reckless conduct

The driver was identified as Takeshia Austin-Mcclam and was charged with the following:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Xanax
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Reckless conduct

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
December murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound to Superior Court
UPDATE: Body found at house fire on 16th Street in Columbus
Damage to Enterprise High School in Alabama
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado
15 YEARS LATER: Looking back at deadly Enterprise tornado