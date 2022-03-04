Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest.
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26.

He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying a new home and vehicle with his winnings, according to WXIX.

The celebration might have gone a little too far, though.

Two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, Hellard was arrested on drug-related charges, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders confirmed on Thursday.

Hellard was pulled over on March 2 after Erlanger, Kentucky, police noticed his vehicle registration had expired, the arrest report reads.

Officers called a K-9 team to the scene to search Hellard’s vehicle.

As they searched, officers found a smoking pipe that had a white crystal substance in it, according to police. The substance in the pipe was determined to be meth, the arrest report says.

Hellard was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has since bonded out, jail records indicate.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google halts all advertising in Russia
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy