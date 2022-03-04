Business Break
Local business creates “Beauregard Strong” drink in support of tornado victims

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re continuing to honor the lives lost three years ago when tornadoes swept across across Lee County killing 23 people.

The Bungalow Nutrition in Crawford created a special drink as a tribute to those who are no longer with us and the families impacted.

A worker from Bungalow Nutrition says she lived in Beauregard at the time the tornado hit and she says it was heartbreaking to see the community in such devastation.

She created a tea with the colors yellow and blue that represent Beauregard and named it “Beauregard Strong”.

“This drink was inspired by a customer that came in here that is very Beauregard strong and she’s from Beauregard,” said Keely Grayson, employee of Bungalow Nutrition. “I’m from Beauregard and I lived there at the time and it was very traumatic for all of us. It was very, very hard, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to say, ‘Hey we’re here for your support.’ I understand that we lost loved ones on that day.”

Keely Grayson says they will be serving this drink year-round to let those know who lost loved ones and who were affected by the tornado that they’ll always be there in support of them during hard times.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

