Local business creates “Beauregard Strong” drink in support of tornado victims

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re continuing to honor the lives lost three years ago when tornadoes swept across across Lee County killing 23 people.

The Bungalow Nutrition in Crawford created a special drink as a tribute to those who are no longer with us and the families impacted.

A worker from Bungalow Nutrition says she lived in Beauregard at the time the tornado hit and she says it was heartbreaking to see the community in such devastation.

She created a tea with the colors yellow and blue that represent Beauregard and named it “Beauregard Strong”.

“This drink was inspired by a customer that came in here that is very Beauregard strong and she’s from Beauregard,” said Keely Grayson, employee of Bungalow Nutrition. “I’m from Beauregard and I lived there at the time and it was very traumatic for all of us. It was very, very hard, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to say, ‘Hey we’re here for your support.’ I understand that we lost loved ones on that day.”

Keely Grayson says they will be serving this drink year-round to let those know who lost loved ones and who were affected by the tornado that they’ll always be there in support of them during hard times.

