Mask no longer required for Columbus government buildings

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Effective Friday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m., mask will not longer be a requirement for entrance into buildings owned by Columbus Consolidated Government.

Mayor Skip Henderson announced that, while masks are still recommended, citizens will now be able to choose whether or not to wear a mask when entering government buildings.

Columbus, Georgia’s rate of infection has dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 residents when averaged over the past two weeks.

With the dramatic decline in case transmissions and in accordance with the CDC recommendations, the mayor, with advice from other subject matter experts, came to the decision to now have mask be optional.

Surgical and KN95 masks will be available at the entrance points for citizens who still wish to wear them.

The CDC recommends that citizens stay up to date on their county’s COVID-19 Community Level, and “wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk”.

