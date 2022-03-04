Business Break
Memorial service held for tornado victims at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika

Memorial service held for tornado victims at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On March 3, 2019 in Lee County, an EF-4 tornado struck Beauregard, Salem and Smiths Station leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The storm was deadly - 23 lives were lost that day, 93 people injured, and dozens of homes destroyed. The memory of that day is hard for those impacted by the tornadoes.

Members of the Beauregard community gathered in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the deadly tornado just three years ago.

Family members, survivors, first responders and volunteers were all in attendance. They honored those lost loved ones through prayer, song, and a candle light memorial.

“It’s not about trying to get over something,” said Rusty Sowell, Pastor of Providence Baptist Church. “It’s just taking it a day at a time and knowing that we’ve come a long way.”

“To all of the first responders, all of the survivors and the victims - I just want to say Lee County Strong and Beauregard Strong,” said Richard LaGrand, Lee County Commissioner District 5.

The host site was Providence Baptist Church which is where the memorial stands.

