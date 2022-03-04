Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus. Anna’s parents specifically requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.(Garfield County Coroner)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet and Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado have identified the 11-year-old girl who died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office identified the child as Annaliese Backner, who went by Anna.

Anna attended Grand Valley Middle School as a sixth grader. According to the coroner’s office, Anna’s parents requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, Anna tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anna’s death was ruled an accident after initial investigations. Final cause and manner of death will be made public in the following weeks.

In a statement, Garfield County School District No. 16 said it is fully cooperating with the death investigation and will be providing ongoing mental health and grief counseling for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Police presence on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of...
Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine