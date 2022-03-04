Opelika Police Department participates in ‘Read Across America’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s Read Across America Week and celebrations continue in the Chattahoochee Valley to promote more reading in children.

This morning the Opelika Police Department visited kids at West Forest Intermediate School on Waverly Parkway.

Chief Shane Healey and Officer Shayna Hodges took their time out to read to students.

The little ones were super excited as the chief and officer, along with reading, passed out stickers and challenge coins to them.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.