Randolph Co. deputies investigating man’s death

Randolph County
Randolph County(WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death in Randolph County early Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say, Willie Hart, 37, died on Fountain Bridge Road about 1:20 a.m.

A Calhoun County deputy said he noticed a car driving recklessly towards Cuthbert, and called more deputies.

Hart was found needing medical assistance behind the wheel but died despite emergency care.

Investigators say at this time there is no suspicion of foul play.

The GBI is set to perform an autopsy.

