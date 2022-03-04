Record Breaking Heat Possible This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving into your Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb to the low and mid 80s again, with the potential for some upper 80s in the hotter spots. This will be very close to record levels for the weekend (84 & 85 on Saturday and Sunday). Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and no chance of any rain, but it wouldn’t be out of the question to get some fog around here early during the day on Saturday. For Monday, the heat will stick around, but rain and storms will begin to build to our north and west. We will mention a 20-30% coverage in our East Alabama counties, but a lot of folks around here will stay dry. The weather turns unsettled at times with rain chances for Tuesday through Friday. It will be very difficult to time out each individual impulse that might bring us rain, but it looks like Wednesday and Friday will feature the best chances. A significant cool-down is on track for *NEXT* weekend - look for highs to be back in the 50s and 60s and lows well into the 30s.. with a frost or freeze potential across the Chattahoochee Valley.

