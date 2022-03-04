Remembering the Americus tornado fifteen years ago

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The scars may not be as clear today following the March 1, 2007 tornado in Americus, but former Mayor Barry Blount can still see the impacts.

“It was kinda overwhelming at the time to see our town being hit,” he recalled. “We still have some trees but they’re very sparse compared to what they were.”

Blount says it took two to three years for the city to regain a sense of normalcy.

“The whole strip mall mall complex got rebuilt, and businesses are back,” he explained.

The city’s old hospital was hit particularly hard. In fact, it was destroyed. Several people were injured because of the tornado and two people died.

“That’s two lives too many,” Blount said. “But when you consider the hospital being here, and all the patients and staff that were in the hospital at the time, yeah, it is kind of miraculous that nobody was killed in the hospital.”

Fifteen years have passed since that tornado ripped through Americus. Although all that remains of the old hospital is the parking lot, time heals most wounds. However, longtime residents will never forget March 1, 2007.”

“If I hadn’t gotten a text message from a friend, you know, we wouldn’t have been hiding because I was unaware it was coming,” Resident Mary Jo Anderson said.

“We heard the train noise,” Yolanda Coley said as she remembered being in the hospital at the time with her parents. That was just one day after giving birth to her daughter Taylor.

“I was very nervous. I was scared. My mother was praying and she was crying Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,” Coley said.

Coley recalls those few intense seconds felt like an eternity while they huddled around her baby girl.

“We opened the door and it looked like a warzone,” she explained. “The tile had fallen through. There were wires everywhere.”

According to Coley, patients and staff in the hospital were pretty calm during the disaster.

“My dad had to help some other patients slide through on their mattresses down the stairs,” she said.

Elsewhere, hundreds of homes, businesses and vehicles had at least significant damage.

“I specifically remember a house behind us that looked like a box of candy that somebody had taken the top off,” Anderson recalled.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom following the storm.

“We had a lot of good things happen. We had a lot of people come in and in rally with us and we had a lot of help,” Blount said.

“It was like finding a bright spot in a really dark time when I think about neighbors,” Anderson said. “We were clearing out the freezer and he was grilling and we would pass plates over the fence in our backyard. And there was something really bonding about that.”

