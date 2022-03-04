Business Break
Single mother opens new coffee shop in LaGrange

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman is inspiring her community by proving it is not about where you come from.

Thirty-one year old, Shaquita Robinson, is the owner of the highly-rated SCup Coffee House in LaGrange.

Robinson, who is a single mother, is currently a LaGrange Housing Authority resident.

During the pandemic, Robinson was laid off from her corporate job and decided to finally open a coffee shop.

She credits her passion for coffee, the support of the LaGrange Housing Authority and Troup Co. Chamber of Commerce for SCup’s success.

Robinson says she is happy to be an example for people in her community and to help break social stereotypes associated with living in public housing.

“If there here to assist why not take advantage of the assistance. So you can be where you want to be. Don’t ever feel like, especially be a single mom. There’s nothing, like literally nothing will stand in my way of making my kids life better, nothing.” Robinson explains.

Robinson says for the last six months, she’s received rave reviews via social media and has even gained regular customers. She adds she hopes her story can inspire more people to take a leap towards their dream.

