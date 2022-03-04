Solutions for crime in Columbus, including city camera updates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Public safety leaders say they are working continuously to decrease crime in Columbus.

Today more information was shared about a couple of strategies for a solution.

Muscogee Co. sheriff, Greg Countryman, says the sheriff’s office is now building heavier cases on repeat offenders.

He’s hoping by sending them to federal prisons it will keep offenders from getting right back out in the community, due to those prisons no having bond hearings.

Countryman gave an update on the eight million dollars worth of cameras being implemented throughout the city.

He says there will be different types of camera, some being movable and others that are permanently fixed.

While the sheriff could not share the whereabout of the camera, he says they will be everywhere imaginable throughout the city.

“This will be a great tool for us because where there is the most prevalent crime in our county and our community we know that now we have a tool that is essential to help us close a lot of the loop holes in cases. The one thing about a camera is that camera is your neutral witness. That camera is not going to lie .” he explains.

Countryman says some camera will also have face recogition.

