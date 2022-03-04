Three years since deadly tornado ripped through Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three years ago, on March 3 in Lee County, Alabama, an EF-4 tornado struck Beauregard, Salem and Smiths Station. Twenty-three lives were lost and 93 people were injured that day.

March 3 is a date many people in Lee County would probably like to forget. Many lives were lost and the memory of that day is hard for those impacted the most by the tornadoes.

With 170 miles per hour winds, this tornado damaged 26.73 miles of Lee County.

The tornado first touched down just southwest of Rogers Road and northeast of U.S Highway 80, breaking down small limbs off trees. However, as the tornado continued it intensified knocking down houses, businesses, churches and cars.

Lee County Emergency Management Agency director, Rita Smith, who was the public information officer during that time says days before the tornado hit, they were preparing citizens for significant weather conditions.

“Know where your safer location is, know where to go, you need to go make sure you have your all-hazards weather program, well program it for free. Be sure to use our app.” said Smith.

Auburn University student, Brad Hicks, says he was living in Beauregard at the time and was at work when he heard about the tornado. He could see the clouds spinning in the sky.

“Everything was flat. This girl at my school her house got lifted off the ground and it just tore it to shreds, shredded her house. We were out there roaming through the woods finding what we could for a few good hours.” he says.

Smith says people from not only surrounding communities came to help, but from across the United States, as well as out of the county to help support those affected.

“We had a lot of different operations going on, we had volunteers being processed through a volunteer reception center, we had mass feeding, we had people assisting with temporary housing, and shelter for those who lost their homes.”

Crystal Wilson, a resident in Beauregard, says every year when the anniversary comes around it reminds her to always keep families and her friends affected by the tornado in her prayers.

“I mean to lose that many people, it was really, really sad and devastating for all those families. Everyone of yall are in my prayers.” says Wilson.

Opelika Providence Baptist Church held a memorial service for those lost loved ones.

This is still a hard time for everyone affected, and all prayers go out to them during this tough time.

