Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus

By Amaya Graham
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Producing masterful music for the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley since 1855, The Columbus Symphony Orchestra hosted their 12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’.

Selling out this year, the Synovus sponsored event is the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s single largest fundraising event.

Eric Thomas, the symphony’s executive director, says this event helps support and grows our artistic and educational programming for the Columbus community and is vital to the economic and cultural development of this area.

‘’We love to see the Columbus community come out and support the Columbus city orchestra through this event and we also use this event as a way to celebrate local restaurants and vendors and it’s a great way of word community come back together especially after the time where we’ve been apart for two years’' said Thomas.

This fundraiser gave 77 food and wine vendors an opportunity to gain business tonight.

While guest were enjoying amazing tastes and toasts, they also had a option to enter a silent auction filled with unique and hard-to-find items.

Tasting tickets were $95 per person and $115 at the door. Funds raised at this event will provide vital financial support to over 15,000 children and families each year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Police presence on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Phenix City to crown Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Over 22 thousand diapers donated in WTVM, Junior League of Columbus drive
Over 22 thousand diapers donated in WTVM, Junior League of Columbus drive
12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus
12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus
Mask no longer required for Columbus government buildings
Mask no longer required for Columbus government buildings