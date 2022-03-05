12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Producing masterful music for the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley since 1855, The Columbus Symphony Orchestra hosted their 12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’.

Selling out this year, the Synovus sponsored event is the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s single largest fundraising event.

Eric Thomas, the symphony’s executive director, says this event helps support and grows our artistic and educational programming for the Columbus community and is vital to the economic and cultural development of this area.

‘’We love to see the Columbus community come out and support the Columbus city orchestra through this event and we also use this event as a way to celebrate local restaurants and vendors and it’s a great way of word community come back together especially after the time where we’ve been apart for two years’' said Thomas.

This fundraiser gave 77 food and wine vendors an opportunity to gain business tonight.

While guest were enjoying amazing tastes and toasts, they also had a option to enter a silent auction filled with unique and hard-to-find items.

Tasting tickets were $95 per person and $115 at the door. Funds raised at this event will provide vital financial support to over 15,000 children and families each year.

