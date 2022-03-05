Business Break
Alabama leaders held annual fellowship luncheon

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Elected officials from Phenix City and Russell County gathered today for an annual luncheon.

The idea behind the luncheon is for the elected officials to become better acquainted with each other and not to discuss business.

The yearly luncheon is the brainchild of Phenix City councilman, Arthur Day.

Day says it’s important for them to get to know one another on a personal level in order to do a better job of conducting business for the city and county.

The mayors of Columbus and Smiths Station were also in attendance.

