Arrest made in shooting incident at Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a grocery store shooting incident.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Saint Francis Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Authorities say they found a 19-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound which resulted from an incident at Piggly Wiggly on River Road.

The victim’s injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to Columbus police.

Following an investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Alena Adams and transported her to the Muscogee County Jail. She has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Adams will have a Recorder’s Court Hearing on March 8 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CPD Detective E. Rosado at 706-225-4328 or erosado@columbusga.org.

