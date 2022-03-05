Business Break
Fort Benning major organizes workout in support of Ukraine

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Army major, stationed on Fort Benning, has organized a special event on March 5 to help raise awareness about the Russia invasion and to show support for Ukraine.

He is calling it ‘Peace Workout in Columbus’ and it is open to anyone, including children.

Maj. Dewayne Webb says many of those who take part in his free weekly fitness boot camps know someone that is deploying to Europe due to the invasion.

The sign-in will start at 8:15 a.m., then the pop-up functional workout starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Lakebottom Park track.

