Gas prices surge above $4/g in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - Gas prices are on the rise nationally and locally.

The price for a gallon of regular gasoline has soared well above $4 in the City of Tuskegee.

We found the following prices at three of the city’s gas stations Saturday afternoon:

Chevron, 2603 W. Martin Luther King Hwy. - $4.29/gallon

Valero, 909 E. Martin Luther King Hwy. - $4.25/gallon

Valero, 801 N. Main St. - $4.25/gallon

Premium fuel prices are much higher at these stations. Supreme fuel at Chevron is a dollar more than regular.

We may not see relief at the pump anytime soon amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a GasBuddy expert.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”

According to AAA Alabama, Macon County’s average gas price is $3.87, the second highest in the state - only behind Butler County.

Saturday’s national average price of gas is $3.92 while Alabama’s average is $3.72.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.