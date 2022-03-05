Governor of Georgia coming to Waverly Hall

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Harris County Saturday, March 5, as part of his continued efforts to expand broadband internet access in rural Georgia.

Kemp will be in Waverly Hall at 11:30 a.m. to help the town rebrand its internet services from Wav-Com Communication to Highline.

He will also be announcing a $4.5 million fiber grant for Upson County.

Kemp will be joined by Congressman Drew Ferguson and others.

