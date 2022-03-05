Business Break
Governor of Georgia coming to Waverly Hall

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Harris County Saturday, March 5, as part of his continued efforts to expand broadband internet access in rural Georgia.

Kemp will be in Waverly Hall at 11:30 a.m. to help the town rebrand its internet services from Wav-Com Communication to Highline.

He will also be announcing a $4.5 million fiber grant for Upson County.

Kemp will be joined by Congressman Drew Ferguson and others.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more on the governor’s visit to Waverly Hall, on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

