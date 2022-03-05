Business Break
Over 22 thousand diapers donated in WTVM, Junior League of Columbus drive

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in three families across the Chattahoochee Valley are struggling with diaper needs.

That’s why WTVM partnered with the Junior League of Columbus to host a diaper drive last month.

The drive collected just over 22 thousand diapers, thanks to all the generous donations.

Thank you to everyone who donated as well as our sponsors.

For the one in three families that are struggling with needing diapers, this will definitely go along way in helping meet those needs.

