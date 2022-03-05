Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, Phenix City is crowing their ‘outstanding teen’.

Congratulations to Central High School’s Elisabeth Ellison. She will be moving forward to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition, happening this weekend.

Phenix City school officials wanted to give her a boost of high spirits by holding a send-off for the teen.

The school’s principal, Ellison’s teachers, her friends and family all gathered together to show their support.

Best of luck to you, Elisabeth.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Police presence on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen
Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive
Over 22 thousand diapers donated in WTVM, Junior League of Columbus drive
12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus