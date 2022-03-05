Phenix city student heads to compete in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, Phenix City is crowing their ‘outstanding teen’.

Congratulations to Central High School’s Elisabeth Ellison. She will be moving forward to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition, happening this weekend.

Phenix City school officials wanted to give her a boost of high spirits by holding a send-off for the teen.

The school’s principal, Ellison’s teachers, her friends and family all gathered together to show their support.

Best of luck to you, Elisabeth.

