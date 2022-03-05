Business Break
Spring has sprung

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are 16 days away from Spring, but current temperatures already have people around town in the Springtime mood.

There were many residents out walking, exercising and simply taking in the sunshine, today at Lakebottom Park.

A few residents shared how excited they were to see the return of the warm weather to the Fountain City.

“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited to I’m so sick of that cold weather. Well, it’s beautiful and I finally don’t have an excuse to come out here and exercise,” said one Columbus resident.

Another one added, “It’s a beautiful day today and me and my friend we come out walk 5 days a week we try to get it in and today was such a beautiful day and we didn’t want to miss that chance.”

According to our own Storm Team 9, on average during this time of year it’s usually in the mid to upper 60′s.

Therefore, today’s high is just a tease of what is to come.

